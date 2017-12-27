$321 Abacha loot: How FG plans to spend recovered fund – Presidency

The Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Justice Sector Reforms, Mrs. Juliet Ibekaku-Nwagwu has revealed how the federal government plans to spend the $321 million stolen by late Head of State, Sani Abacha, which was recovered from Switzerland. According to her, the funds will be spent on social development programmes. Speaking in an interview […]

$321 Abacha loot: How FG plans to spend recovered fund – Presidency

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

