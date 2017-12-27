$321 Abacha loot: How FG plans to spend recovered fund – Presidency
The Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Justice Sector Reforms, Mrs. Juliet Ibekaku-Nwagwu has revealed how the federal government plans to spend the $321 million stolen by late Head of State, Sani Abacha, which was recovered from Switzerland. According to her, the funds will be spent on social development programmes. Speaking in an interview […]
