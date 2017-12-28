$321 Abacha Loot: Nigeria Explains How It Plans To Spend Recovered Fund

The Presidency has explained how the federal government plans to spend the $321 million stolen by late Head of State, Sani Abacha, which was recovered from Switzerland.

According to the Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Justice Sector Reforms, Mrs. Juliet Ibekaku-Nwagwu, the funds will be spent on social protection programmes.

The money is said to be part of the over US$2.2 billion allegedly stolen by the late former head of state when he presided over the nation between 1993 and 1998.

Speaking in an interview with Daily Sun after an interactive session with Open Government Partnership Nigeria and Civil Society Organisations, Ibekaku-Nwagwu expressed the need for the CSO and the media to hold government accountable.

She said: “It is important that CSOs and the media should be able to have the capacity to continue to hold government accountable on all fronts. “OGP encourages government to implement transparency measures as well as citizens participation in governance. The whole idea is that citizens should looked into every budget to understand what government is doing and to be part of governance. “And so what President Buhari did in May 2016, was to sign into Open Government Partnership Initiative (OGPI) and by so doing committing Nigeria to the principles of transparency, accountability and citizenship participation. “And when he signed into it, Nigeria committed to physical transparency framework and anti-corruption, access to information and citizen engagement. “Within these five or six thematic areas, we have open budgeting framework, open contracting framework and we agreed on transparency in the extracting sector, transparency in revenue as well as improving the ease of doing business.”

