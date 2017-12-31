35, 000 doctors have left Nigeria for the UK, US – Report – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
35, 000 doctors have left Nigeria for the UK, US – Report
Vanguard
When, in 2015, the Buhari administration took over with the promise of revitalising the health sector, particularly the Primary Healthcare Centres, PHCs, which is believed to be pivotal to effective healthcare delivery anywhere in the world, many …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!