360Fresh: Akwatik – Story Story

Guys are not really smiling, the boy “Akwatik” (Akwa) is back after his previous hit “PAPER”, Now he’s here again with “STORY STORY (the government)”. Song produced by “BEATMONEY” Mixed & Mastered by “soundby W.D” Don’t call me ”Fela” am versatile,’ He said”.
Listen & Download Akwatik – Story Story Below.
