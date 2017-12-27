 360Fresh: Bank B – Ofe Akwu | Nigeria Today
360Fresh: Bank B – Ofe Akwu

Posted on Dec 27, 2017 in Music

Richmind Records Posterboy Bank B sets to end the year with this new firetune titled “Ofe Akwu”. Following his debut single moonlight released earlier in the year to critical acclaim in the eastside of the country.

Bank B plays around the popular delicacy Ofe Akwu enjoyed all around the world by the South Eastern people this time around with witty wordplay, ear-pleasing notes on a banging beat. The igbo culture-celebrating hit is produced by Omiteezy.

