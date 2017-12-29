360Fresh: Brainiac – Other Man Ft. Mcskill Tha Preacha & Dr. Rhymes

OTHER MAN is the first track off the project “Friends and Family” that music producer Brainiac is gifting to the world. This song is a conscious reggae infused HipHop music where the veteran conscious emcee, McSkill Tha Preacha did justice to it alongside respected guitarist Dr. Rhymes.

Two years ago, I thought this country was about hitting the rock bottom so I conceived in my heart to address it through music and craft. I invited mcSkill Tha Preacha (the veteran conscious emcee you know) and Dr. Rhymes (ask about him amidst the elite guitarist in this country) to make a song.

Half way into the making, APC came into power with lots of word and hopes on the street and it started to seem like this music in my mind would no longer be relevant but as expected, I have been made wrong so I developed the song and titled it OTHER MAN.

Listen and let the consciousness if this reggae infused Hip-Hop blow your mind away…

https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/Other-Man.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

The post 360Fresh: Brainiac – Other Man Ft. Mcskill Tha Preacha & Dr. Rhymes appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

