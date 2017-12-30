360Fresh: Crux – Lotion

Welcome to the world of CRUX, the name speaks for itself. New fast rising Nigerian East born, West grown talent that shuffles Afrobeat, RnB, and Afropop.

LOTION is his 1 st official single off the stables of OpenCity Entertainment and would be trending from the release date of February 24th. The track is about deep expressive love in unusual catchy wordplay. Crux, a member of the duo JC Benz, has come to sway the music industry both as an individual and part of a team.

He rides on a 2-way music speed track. ‘’The stars have been aimed, now is the time to fire’’

https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/Lotion.mp3

