360Fresh: Danjay Seduction – Go Go

Fresh out of Seduction camp. Danjay Seduction is here again with another banger and he specifically dedicate this to every girl out there. The song is titled “GoGo” and it was produced by emperaw beats and mix and mastered by Anddykin.

This is that one song that will rock every one and put you on that cruise if you know what I mean. Kindly download, rebroadcast and share.

https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/GoGo-Danjay-Seduction-.mp3

