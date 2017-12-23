 360Fresh: Danjay Seduction – Go Go | Nigeria Today
360Fresh: Danjay Seduction – Go Go

Posted on Dec 23, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Fresh out of Seduction camp. Danjay Seduction is here again with another banger and he specifically dedicate this to every girl out there. The song is titled “GoGo” and it was produced by emperaw beats and mix and mastered by Anddykin.

This is that one song that will rock every one and put you on that cruise if you know what I mean. Kindly download, rebroadcast and share.

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

The post 360Fresh: Danjay Seduction – Go Go appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

