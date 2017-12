360Fresh: Kareem – Durotimi

Kareem aka bodystyle has established himself as one of the true few musicians out of EDO STATE (AUCHI) His incredible upbeat attitude and positive energy combine to make him one of the most sought-after performers in the business today.

DUROTIMI is a soft touch song towards the ladies. Enjoy this piece.

https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/DUROTIMI-KAREEM.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

