360Fresh: Nola Adé – ‎Good Feelin

Posted on Dec 26, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Nola Ade releases a brand new Lyric Video for her single titled ‘Good Feelin’. It describes that time when your heart is soaring from the love that you can feel it “down in my soul.”

Combining her expressive vocals with clever beats, the young singer has continued the ascent we felt was in front of her when we first heard her a couple years ago.Listen to “Good Feelin’” Produced by MetroBeatz and keep your eye out for more from Nola Adé. Enjoy and share below…‎

