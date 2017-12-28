 360Fresh: ShoemmOne – Take Chocolate | Nigeria Today
360Fresh: ShoemmOne – Take Chocolate

Posted on Dec 28, 2017 in Music

This December promises to be one to remember as the Pop Sensational Singer which real name is Sholokwu Chika Emmanuel popularly known as ShoemmOne Tha Friskyblaq drops his highly anticipated song titled “TAKE CHOCOLATE” Prod. by Saymyname Rhythm.

DOWNLOAD

