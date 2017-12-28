360Fresh: Shola Demo – Introdemo Pt.2

Following the acceptance of his hit single Don’t forget the heroes which was released on the platform of Lakreem Music, Shola Demo once again shows his flexibility by dropping another lyrically endowed single titled INTRODEMO Pt.2 as a follow up to the previously released part. This is a reality to the core as this Oyo State-born artist talks about his hustle, courage, challenges, and strength as he raps and sings his way up in the highly competitive industry.



https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/Shola-Demo-Introdemo-Pt.2.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

