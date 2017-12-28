360Fresh: Sirturn x Kaptain Kush – I’m Gone

Another mind-blowing and emotional track “I’m Gone” Dished out by Sirturn and Kaptain Kush. Here, They showcased their lyrical ability on Darsed Produced Beat Mixed and Mastered by Gzone..

Download and Enjoy.

