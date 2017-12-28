360Fresh: Sona – Get Your Number

As he gears up for an even bigger 2018 on the back of a groundbreaking year with the release of ‘Hurt Nobody’ with Sneakbo, ‘Ginger’ and ‘Bamidele’ featuring UK rap veteran Youngs Teflon, and over 3 million plays under his belt, British Nigerian Afrobeats star SONA comes through with a brand new banger titled ‘Get Your Number’ to close out 2017!

Produced by burgeoning beatsmith MB, ‘Get Your Number’ is a feel good mid-tempo dance track, laced with lush Afrobeats sensibilities, over which Sona showcases his infectious flow, artistic versatility, and exciting lyricism and wordplay. According to Sona, “this is a fun story of attraction and perseverance, but it’s not taking itself too seriously. I hope listeners can relate and vibe to this”.

The post 360Fresh: Sona – Get Your Number appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

