360Fresh: Tobi Smallz – Waka Dugbe
New hit titled Waka Dugbe featuring Unsigned Multi-gifted Artiste Tobi Smallz… Produced /Mixed & Mastered By MyStylez Beatz.
Download & Share Your Thoughts.
The post 360Fresh: Tobi Smallz – Waka Dugbe appeared first on 360Nobs.com.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!