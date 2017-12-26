 360Fresh: Uchaay – Woman | Nigeria Today
360Fresh: Uchaay – Woman

Posted on Dec 26, 2017

Superstar Uchaay is back with a hot club banging single titled “WOMAN” after the release of his previous hit single “BODY” which got massive airplays audio and video, Uchaay unleash new track called Woman, the song  is a mid-tempo Afrobeat vibe with catchy melodies with strong vibes produced by sk beat, download and enjoy below.


