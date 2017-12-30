 360Fresh: Yommy – Nah Let Go | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

360Fresh: Yommy – Nah Let Go

Posted on Dec 30, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Oritse femi’s MSN-GANG have shocked the crowd by Releasing an outstanding music from its Newly signed Artist YOMMY! Who’s music is one of a kind and something different from the trend.

The song which is titled “Nah Let Go“ was Produced by” BEAT BY BEN” mixed and mastered by DABEAT.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Make sure to Download and share. Enjoy!


 

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

The post 360Fresh: Yommy – Nah Let Go appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.