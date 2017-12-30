360Fresh: Yommy – Nah Let Go
Oritse femi’s MSN-GANG have shocked the crowd by Releasing an outstanding music from its Newly signed Artist YOMMY! Who’s music is one of a kind and something different from the trend.
The song which is titled “Nah Let Go“ was Produced by” BEAT BY BEN” mixed and mastered by DABEAT.
Make sure to Download and share. Enjoy!
