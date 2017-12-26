360Gospel: Avantii Uzor – Covenant Keeping God

Anointed gospel music minister ‘Avantii Uzor’ releases a new single on her birthday 21st Dec 2017 to thank God for keeping his Covenant with us.

Covenant Keeping God is a song of praise unto the Lord, calling upon and praising His marvelous name. This song is also as a thank you to all who have supported her ministry, the song is available for free download on her website [www.avantiiuzorministry.com] from now until Jan 1st, 2018.

Avantii Uzor wishes everyone a Merry Christmas and Happy New Year.

