360Gospel: Jaymyah Ft. Magpsalms – Imela (N’ubochita)

Phenomenal gospel music minister Jaymyah stamps on the spotlight again with an awesome tune Imela (N’Ubochita) featuring the anointed soul lifting maestro Magpsalms.

Dating back to the release of his debut album in 2014 and the catch up to the visual to his hit track ‘I Dey Hail Oh’ in 2016, the trail of this gospel dude has been like one crashed out of the scene for some time now.

But right back to the base, the anointed Worship Leader Jaymyah is back with a fresh spontaneous masterpiece more than ever before as he is poised to rekindle hope and absolute faith in God.

Imela (N’ubochita) is an expression of God’s marvelous wonders for a fresh start, an every day filled with victory. Get this song and say Thank You God for today!

This song is gonna move you into something exceptional come 2018, get it below!

DOWNLOAD

