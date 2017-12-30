360Gospel: S. Buchy – Man Of War

S. Buchy releases his much anticipated and highly rated debut single titled Man Of War which is produced by the Multi Award Winning Music Producer MR TEE.

The song is enriched with deep words of affection to God and soft melodies that gently oscillates between soft rock and a fusion of reggae.

The song boasts of rich vocal delivery by S.Buchy and meticulous production by Mr Tee whose professionalism and creativity has been tested and proven in the music industry.

https://cldup.com/72aivcb_9V.mp3

