 360Gospel: Tmeshoflife – Follo
360Gospel: Tmeshoflife – Follo

Posted on Dec 30, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Gospel music artiste and online PR agent – Tmeshoflife (Full names – Ginger- Eke Toochukwu) makes his debut appearance with a soulful Afro-Highlife tune titled – “Follo”.

‘Follo’ is birthed from a heart filled with gratitude and love to God for His unconditional love and divine guidance through his life’s journey.

The laid-back, yet energetic single is indeed one of all times.

Produced by Tlife.

 

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

