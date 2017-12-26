 360Gospel: Yommy James – Emmanuel | Nigeria Today
360Gospel: Yommy James – Emmanuel

Posted on Dec 26, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Yommy James is a music and music minister specially gifted and anointed by God to bring God’s people to a place of worship and divine warmth through music and Gods word.

“For unto us a child was born and a sin given and his name is called “Emmanuel”. The Igbo people call him ”Chukwu” which means God. He is the Omnipotent!”

This song will leave you in awe of Jehovah.

 

