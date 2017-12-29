 4 Killed, 13 Wounded In Borno Suicide Bomb Attack | Nigeria Today
4 Killed, 13 Wounded In Borno Suicide Bomb Attack

Posted on Dec 29, 2017

By NAN

No fewer than four persons were killed in a suicide bomb attack yesterday at Amarwa community of Konduga local government area of Borno State.

The incident occurred at about 2 pm when a male suicide bomber infiltrated the village and detonated an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) strapped to his body.

An eyewitness, Bukar Fantai, told NAN that the bomber managed to sneak into the village disguising as a grain merchant.

Fantai said that the insurgent first approached a shop keeper and offered sorghum for sale.

He said the terrorist, thereafter, went to a shade where many villagers gathered for relaxation and detonated the explosive.

“The suicide bomber detonated the IED, blew up himself, killing three other persons, while 13 others sustained injuries in the explosion,” he said.

A competent security source confirmed the attack to NAN, saying that the wounded persons were referred to the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital (UMTH) for treatment.

The source said that Police EOD and patrol teams had been deployed to sanitise the scene of the attack, adding that normalcy had been restored to the area.

Police and military authorities have yet to comment on the incident.

 

 

