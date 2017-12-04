 4 Killed In A Ghastly Car Accident Along Gboko Highway, Benue State | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

4 Killed In A Ghastly Car Accident Along Gboko Highway, Benue State

Posted on Dec 30, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Just few days to 2018, 4 persons have been killed in a ghastly motor accident along Makurdi- Gboko federal highway in Benue State.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

The incident happened yesterday, being Friday 29th December. The accident involved a Toyota picnic car carrying passengers from Makurdi to Gboko and a Rav 4 Toyota car with family members.

An eyewitness, Nguyiman Asukunya, told The Nation that the Toyota picnic in an attempt to overtake another vehicle had a head on collision with the Rav 4 which was coming in opposite direction.

Two people died in the Rav 4 and two others died in the Toyota picnic.
Several other passengers in the two vehicles were seriously wounded.

RIP to the dead….

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Exlink Lodge - Nigeria Entertainment, Politics & Celebrity News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.