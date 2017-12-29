4 North Korean Vessels Carrying Banned Goods Barred From International Ports By UN

On Thursday The UN Security Council barred 4 North Korean commodity carrying vessels from international port access under suspicions of carrying or having transported banned goods according to international sanctions directed at Pyongyang the capital and largest city in North Korea. America forefronted The 4 vessels ban — the Ul Ji Bong 6 (Cargo ship),…

