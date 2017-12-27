 4 Thugs Arrested For Killing Middle Aged Man In Lagos | Nigeria Today
4 Thugs Arrested For Killing Middle Aged Man In Lagos

riotFour suspected thugs have been apprehended by Police operatives in Amukoko area of Lagos State over the killing of a middle-aged man. Two groups; Apasa and Safejo in Abulekere community in Ifelodun area, have been fighting and not so long ago they rioted and looted, attacking citizens and raiding shops in the area. Vanguard sources…

