 42 firms in contest for rehabilitation of ITD centers – Vanguard | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

42 firms in contest for rehabilitation of ITD centers – Vanguard

Posted on Dec 29, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Vanguard

42 firms in contest for rehabilitation of ITD centers
Vanguard
No fewer than 42 firms have bided for the rehabilitation of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Information Technology Division (ITD) Centres. Oil platform. The Group General Manager, Information Technology Division of the NNPC, Mr

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.