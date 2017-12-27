47 years after, man refuses to open gift from ex-girlfriend – The Punch
|
The Punch
|
47 years after, man refuses to open gift from ex-girlfriend
The Punch
A man whose girlfriend broke up with him has refused to open a Christmas gift she gave as her parting gift. Forty-seven years on, the still aggrieved lover, Adrian Pearce, now 64, says he has no plans to open it soon either. Adrian was gifted the …
Man Has Kept Unopened Present For 47 Years
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!