 5 Former Govt Officers In Court; Charged With Loss Of $4 Million – Peace FM Online | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

5 Former Govt Officers In Court; Charged With Loss Of $4 Million – Peace FM Online

Posted on Dec 23, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Peace FM Online

5 Former Govt Officers In Court; Charged With Loss Of $4 Million
Peace FM Online
The immediate past Board Chairman of the National Communication Authority (NCA) under the erstwhile John Dramani Mahama's National Democratic Congress (NDC) administration, Eugene Baffoe-Bonnie and four other persons have been arraigned before an Accra
Group lauds prosecution of former NCA boss, 4 othersCitifmonline
Prosecution of Corrupt officials: More to face court soon – Osafo MaafoGhanaWeb
Causing Financial Loss To The State: Former NCA Boss, 4 Others ChargedModern Ghana (press release) (blog)

all 6 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.