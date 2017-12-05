5 Functions Of Ministry Of Education In Ghana
5 Functions Of Ministry Of Education In Ghana The Ministry of Education was established under the Civil Service Law 327 and under the PNDC Law 1993 with the mandate to
The post 5 Functions Of Ministry Of Education In Ghana appeared first on Ngyab.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!