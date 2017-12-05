5 Reasons Why You Should Watch The Greatest Showman This Holiday

– The Greatest Showman is based on an incredible true life musical biography that tells a story of P.T. Barnum who founded one of the most famous circus in the world.

– Directed by Damien Chazelle, The Greatest Showman has bagged 3 Golden Globe nominations since it release in the United states.

– The movie stars Hollywood veteran Hugh Jackman as its lead character and High school musical star Zack Efron who s​ parked romance co-Disney channel star Zendaya. The movie also stars heavyweight Michelle Ingrid Williams who plays Hugh Jackman wife.

– The Greatest Showman features a brand new original soundtrack writing by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul who happen to be the music genius behind the hit musical in La La Land and won an Oscar for “City of Stars.

– The Greatest Showman had an estimated opening day gross of $2.5million.

The movie which stuns with its remarkable celebration of music, creativity, diversity and imagination premieres in Nigerian ​ cinemas on​ Friday ​December 29, 2017.

the trailer here – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jr9QtXwC9vc Watch

The post 5 Reasons Why You Should Watch The Greatest Showman This Holiday appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

