5 Reasons You Quit Your Relationship After Enjoying The Chase

A lot of people are in love with “the chase” and don’t even know it. Quite a number of men love the hard stance women give them when they are in pursuit of a relationship.

The chase is however not limited to men only as women too sometimes crave the excitement and heat that comes with someone new.

For a lot of people, the excitement of the pursuit is more enticing and rewarding than the relationship itself.

Here are five reasons why people jump from one relationship to the other in a seemingly endless quest for the fun and excitement that comes with a new relationship.

Society Glamorizes Love

Pop culture as told through romantic movies tend to tell us stories about how men and women can overcome problems together. The movie usually ends with the couple hugging and making up while the screen credits roll.

We never get to know how the couple sustain their connections or what happens after. this orMost romantic movies tell a story about a man and a woman overcoming some kind of obstacle to be together.

For a lot of people, once the high is over, the relationship is over because they ate not willing to put in the energy that goes into making a relationship work. A healthy relationship requires a lot of hard work and society does little to validate working together on a connection when thing are difficult.

You’re Not Caught Out For Monogamy

Some people mistake chasing new relationships and wanting sexual intimacy with more than one person as the same thing.

In truth, monogamy is not for everybody and there’s nothing wrong about not wanting to be in a monogamous relationship provided you’re honest with your partner about the specific kind of relationship you want.

It is Hormonal

During the chase, the brain releases certain hormones such as epinephrine, norepinephrine, dopamine and Adrenaline which gives you a feeling of joy and happiness.

We sometimes mistake the feelings we feel from the release of these chemicals for real connections. As such, once the euphoria is over, so goes the relationship with it.

Failure To Admit An Attraction To Someone Else

Being attracted to someone else is a fact of life that we fail to talk about. Silence leads us into a sense of failure when the sexual hunger for a partner we love dies. In reality however, it is totally normal not to be sexually interested in having sex with your partner 24/7, especially after a few months of being together.

A lot of people think of the early days in a relationship as the ideal as opposed to learning something new about their partners.

The moment you start believing reduced physical contact with your partner is a sign that your relationship is in shaky waters, there’s a chance you’re thinking a connection with someone else would be more pleasurable.

You Feel Validated With New Relationships

A lot of people use relationships to fulfill an emotional need instead of having a mutually satisfying connection with their partners. The truth is such people only want the attention, affection and fulfilment that comes with being in a relationship and not the person.

These things can’t however be sustained by other people as they are qualities that should come from within.

But ultimately, those things can’t be sustained by other people.

Thinking that love and the security that comes with it can only be derived from someone else is a recipe for failure since you’d only be using the person for what you think you need and not for the right reasons.

How To Be In A Monogamous Relationship While Loving The Chase

If you enjoy the chase but still want to be in a monogamous relationship, there are a couple of things you need to ask yourself that can help you determine your values and priorities.

These questions include Do you sincerely want to put in the work required to make your relationship work, or would you prefer dating around? How much do you want a lasting relationship? The answers to these questions can help you determine what you want.

Be honest and sincere with your partner about what you want and this can go a long way in helping you quit the chase. Furthermore, try alternative adrenaline-induced activities to provide you with the excitement you need.

Embracing sporting activities such as jogging and other activities like playing an instrument, volunteering and artistic expression can help you maintain a sense of challenge and excitement without the fear of destroying your relationship.

The post 5 Reasons You Quit Your Relationship After Enjoying The Chase appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

