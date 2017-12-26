50 percent of Okada riders in Lagos have gone back to farm – Communications minister, Adebayo Shittu
Minister of Communications, Barrister Abdulraheem Adebayo Shittu on Monday in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital declared that more than 50 percent of commercial motorcyclists, popularly known as (Okada Riders) in Lagos State have gone back to their farms. He said this was due to various innovations of the present government in agriculture. Shittu who made […]
50 percent of Okada riders in Lagos have gone back to farm – Communications minister, Adebayo Shittu
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!