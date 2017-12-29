 …60-yr-old, 126 other convicts secure freedom in Abuja – Daily Trust | Nigeria Today
…60-yr-old, 126 other convicts secure freedom in Abuja – Daily Trust

Posted on Dec 29, 2017


Daily Trust

…60-yr-old, 126 other convicts secure freedom in Abuja
Daily Trust
A 60-year-old man, Musa Abdullahi, remanded in prison over allegation of theft has been released alongside 126 other convicts whose fines were paid. Abdullahi, a resident of Rigacikun, Kaduna State, said his journey to Kuje prisons started when he was
FCT minister 'frees' 114 prison inmatesPremium Times
AGF, others free 127 prisonersThe Nation Newspaper
AGF, FCT Minister, Others Secure Release Of 126 InmatesNTA News

