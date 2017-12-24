 70% of e-commerce start-ups in Nigeria, others unprofitable — Report – The Punch | Nigeria Today
70% of e-commerce start-ups in Nigeria, others unprofitable — Report – The Punch

Posted on Dec 24, 2017 in Business


70% of e-commerce start-ups in Nigeria, others unprofitable — Report
By using data collected over a number of years and from speaking to various start-ups, an online news site, Disrupt Africa, has reported that only 30 per cent of e-commerce start-ups in Nigeria and a number of other African countries are profitable

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

