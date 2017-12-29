70 Year Old Soldier Rapes Underage Girl, Gives her N100

A 14-year-old girl in Ibadan has reached out with a heartwrenching story of how a 70-year-old soldier, Mr. Shuaibu Ahmed repeatedly raped and impregnated her. According to the girl, the first time he raped her, he gave her N100, after which he continued to rape her and threatened to kill her each time. The old…

The post 70 Year Old Soldier Rapes Underage Girl, Gives her N100 appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

