 70 Year Old Soldier Rapes Underage Girl, Gives her N100 | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

70 Year Old Soldier Rapes Underage Girl, Gives her N100

Posted on Dec 29, 2017 in Crime, News | 0 comments

underage girlA 14-year-old girl in Ibadan has reached out with a heartwrenching story of how a 70-year-old soldier, Mr. Shuaibu Ahmed repeatedly raped and impregnated her. According to the girl, the first time he raped her, he gave her N100, after which he continued to rape her and threatened to kill her each time. The old…

The post 70 Year Old Soldier Rapes Underage Girl, Gives her N100 appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.