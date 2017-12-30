700000 migrants sit in Libya – Arkansas Online
|
Arkansas Online
|
700000 migrants sit in Libya
Arkansas Online
FILE – In this Dec. 5, 2017, file photo, Nigerian returnees from Libya disembark from a plane upon arrival at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos, Nigeria. An emergency effort has begun to repatriate thousands of migrants stranded in …
IOM, EU evacuate 134 more Nigerians from Libya
By New Year's Day, UN Migration Agency Expects 19000 migrants will have gone home from Libya
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!