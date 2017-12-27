8 Cheat Death In Lagos Auto Crash

BY GEORGE OKOJIE, Lagos

No fewer than eight people had a close shave with death in a ghastly motor accident that occurred on the ever busy Lagos- Abeokuta road.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the commercial buses with registration numbers LSR 253 XG and JJJ 975 XG were involved in head- on collision while moving on high speed, leaving their passengers trapped in the badly mangled vehicles.

As the relevant government agencies tried to salvage the situation, motorists experienced traffic gridlock and were confined to the same spots for hours.

The residents and motorists who were yet to recover from the effects of fuel scarcity that drained their pockets lamented that they were wasting the fuel in the traffic gridlock.

Confirming the accident, the General Manager Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Tiamiyu Adesina said the response unit responded to the distress call from the scene of the accident.

He said, “On arrival at the accident scene, it was discovered that two LT with registration no. LSR 253 XG and JJJ 975 XG were involved in an accident.

“Further investigation revealed that the immediate cause of the accident was due to reckless driving and over speeding of both drivers, the two LT bus climb the culvert in between the road.

“Fortunately, no life was loss but eight people sustained varying degrees of injuries and have been moved to the hospital.”

As of the time of filling this report, recovery operation was still ongoing.