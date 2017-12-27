 94-Year-Old Man Wed 91-Year-Old Woman in Kenya | Nigeria Today
94-Year-Old Man Wed 91-Year-Old Woman in Kenya

Posted on Dec 27, 2017 in Africa, Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

A 94-year-old man and a 91-year-old woman who have waited for 67 years, have finally solemnised their marriage in front of family and friends at PCEA Church in Gachika, Nyeri County, Kenya. According to Standardmedia, the groom, Jackson Muriuki, and his wife, Agnes Njeri, exchanged their vows on Saturday. Muriuki walked down the aisle on […]

