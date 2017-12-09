9ice, Reminisce, Small Doctor, Iyanya, Lasisi Elenu, Others Thrill At Mama Tobi Untamed Concert

Nigeria’s favourite cross-dressing comedy characters, Sister Nkechi and James (Ogbolor) joined Mama Tobi on stage for a night of undiluted entertainment at the homecoming edition of the US-based Nigerian social media sensation.

Dressed in his signature ragged wedding-gown, Sister Nkechi, the character made popular by Ani Chinedu Michael (Nedu) of Wazobia FM added extra doses of humour alongside the scarf-wearing, James (Michael Uba), the popular effeminate character of the Jenifa’s Diary Fame.

They combined with an array of popular social media comedians and entertainers to deliver a night of comedy, drama and music at Hard Rock Café, Oniru, Lagos that the audience will not forget in a hurry.

Powered by creative talent and event agency, Temple Management Company (TMC), the star-studded night also featured top music performances from the comedian’s TMC colleagues; 9ice, Iyanya, Bisola, Jeff Akoh and US-based Chris Akinyemi.

Musical performances came from the artistes such as Small Doctor, Olu Maintain, DJ Enimoney, Reminisce, Reekado Banks, Small Doctor, 9ice, Bisola, Jeff Akoh, L.A.X, CDQ and Praiz among others.

SLK Comedy, otherwise known as Boda Wasiu, set the tone for the show with a rib-cracking monologue that left the audience reeling with laughter. It was an appetizer that paved the way for a hilarious entry by the host of the show, Mama Tobi.

A short comedy video skit beamed on the stage showing the cross-dressing African mom stranded in the middle-of-nowhere on a Lagos road holding two big luggage. He made phone calls and was promised to be picked up by a G-Wagon Benz only for a ‘Keke Napep’ to show up.

Thus began his journey to the Hard Rock Café stage which has already been transformed with home furniture props into an apartment setting. The theatrical-style comedy cum music concert featured minor and major roles starring several social media comic personalities.

The actors include Ebiye, Lasisisi Elenu, k10, Chuey Chu, Neydu, Eniola Badmus, Woli Arole and Emma Oh My God among others.

Dignitaries include prominent Lagos royal father, Oba Saheed Elegushi and property baron and TMC Executive Director, Ajibola Abudu among others.

