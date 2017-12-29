 9mobile Set For Acquisition As Deadline Lapses – Independent Newspapers Limited | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

9mobile Set For Acquisition As Deadline Lapses – Independent Newspapers Limited

Posted on Dec 29, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Independent Newspapers Limited

9mobile Set For Acquisition As Deadline Lapses
Independent Newspapers Limited
Lagos – Anxiety has heightened over who wins the sales pitch for 9mobile, formerly Etisalat, barely two days to the deadline for the emergence of a fresh investor. The order concerning the telecoms company was issued by the Nigerian Communications
Analysts seek FDI consideration in 9Mobile salesGuardian (blog)

all 2 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.