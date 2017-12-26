9th Governor’s Belt: Akintayo, Team Lagos stand out

After an afternoon of excitement and sportsmanship at the 9th Lagos Governor’s Belt, Team Lagos outclassed their West African neighbours in all the bouts decided yesterday, Boxing Day to retain the prestigious belt.

18 year old Akintayo Aminu emerged the winner of this year’s tournament at the Molade Okoya-Thomas Sports hall, Teslim Balogun stadium after outclassing the diminutive by agile Adam Salanon from Benin Republic.

Speaking to Nation sports after the one-day competition organized by the Lagos Amateur Boxing Association, Aminu thanked Governor Akinwunmi Ambode and Chairman of Lagos State Boxing Hall Of Fame , Olawale Edun for their commitment to the growth of boxing while urging other boxers not to relent in their efforts to record success in their chosen career.

“I hope my victory can spur young boxers that they can achieve a lot from boxing”

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Sports, Deji Tinubu, representing the executive Governor acknowledged the need for the initiative’s continuity.

“The LBHF and LABA collaboration is a testimony of public private partnership. They have successfully hosted over 80 tournaments every month over the span of nine years and I am sure no government would want to discontinue this win-win initiative, instead We must retain, maintain and sustain it.”

He also lauded the Chairman of the Lagos Boxing Hall of Fame, Olawale Edun, for leading the initiative and further affirmed that the state government would provide the means wherever there is a people-driven and well-organized event.

Also speaking at the end of the tournament which serves as the climax of sporting events for the year in Lagos State, the Chairman of the Lagos Boxing Hall of Fame, Mr Olawale Edun reiterated the commitment of the LABA/LBHF initiative towards developing boxing from the grassroots. “The Governor’s Belt is just the climax of our yearly programme, the competition as we all know is just one part of the whole package. The LABA/LBHF initiative is all about youth development. It is about giving our young boxers an avenue to exhibit their immerse talent on a regular platform through the Monthly Boxing Show. Engaging with international competitors aids these young athletes gain international exposure and enhances their quest in becoming Nigeria’s future medal hopefuls in international sanctioned competitions like the Summer Olympics and the Commonwealth games.”

The Governor’s Belt, which is the premier competition for amateur boxing in Nigeria had boxers from Benin Republic, Ghana, Togo and Ogun states compete with amateur boxers from Lagos.

