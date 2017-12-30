A cry in distress: 6m naira needed for open heart surgery

By Morenike Taire

While the rich cry day and night seeking a child, the poor tarry in prayer seeking resources to care for the children nature has granted to them.

This is the case of Mrs. Bethel Ugoh, a young graduate of Accountancy from Ebonyi State University. Bethel who got married while in school in 2014 has a 34months old son (2years and 10months), Wilfred who has a hole in the heart. Wilfred’s condition was first diagnosed when he was nine months old.

He was taken to a cardiologist because he had a severe cough and his mother was advised to take him to Enugu for an eco-test to know the type of hole he has. Bethel and her husband (who is a petty trader that deals in food stuffs) were at that time unable to do this due to financial constraints as she was still an undergraduate.

He was first taken to a public Primary Healthcare Centre where he was immediately referred to Ikeja General Hospital. He was again referred to the children emergency ward of the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), Idi Araba where an oxygen was immediately prepared for him as he was already gasping for breath. His lips, tongue, finger and toe nails including his faeces and food he vomited were bluish and an eco-test was carried out on 9th of December, 2016 where his first diagnosis was confirmed.

To save the life of Wilfred, specialists have referred him to India where the cost of surgery is cheaper for an open heart surgery. A total of 6 million naira is needed for evaluation and cost of surgery excluding other traveling expenses and logistics.

Wilfred has been living on platelets which costs N8,500 per pack and uses not less than eight packs in two weeks. The family has spent a total N2.7million naira to keep the child alive.

The family is therefore pleading and soliciting for donations from kind hearted Nigerians to help save the first seed of this marriage and a promising Nigerian child.

Donations can be made to the account of Wilfred: DIAMOND BANK CHISIMDIRI WILFRED UGOH 0088720161.

The post A cry in distress: 6m naira needed for open heart surgery appeared first on Vanguard News.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

