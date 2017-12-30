“A govt that appoints dead people cannot run Nigeria” – PDP mocks Buhari, APC

The Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) on Saturday described as an unpardonable national embarrassment, the appointment of deceased persons as members of various federal boards by President Muhammadu Buhari-led APC administration. PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan in a statement said the development has further confirmed PDP’s position that the APC administration is completely confused, disorganized […]

