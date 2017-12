A lady inspired Comforti, my new album – Lasisi – Vanguard



Vanguard A lady inspired Comforti, my new album – Lasisi

Vanguard

Acclaimed performance poet, Akeem Lasisi, is set to release another album titled Comforti. This is coming three years after Udeme, his album whose title track combines romance with political satire. *Akeem Lasisi. Comforti, the poet says, is a …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest