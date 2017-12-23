Abbas breaks with US over Jerusalem – but for how long? – Vanguard
Abbas breaks with US over Jerusalem – but for how long?
Vanguard
Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas has broken with Washington over its recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital but, popular as it is domestically, analysts question how long that tough stance can last. President Abbas of Palestine. The 82-year-old …
The New Fulcrum of the Middle East
Israel's 'realities on the ground' make a solution to the conflict harder to achieve
China reiterates support of Palestinian state with Jerusalem as capital
