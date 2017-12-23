 Abbas breaks with US over Jerusalem – but for how long? – Vanguard | Nigeria Today
Abbas breaks with US over Jerusalem – but for how long? – Vanguard

Posted on Dec 23, 2017


Abbas breaks with US over Jerusalem – but for how long?
Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas has broken with Washington over its recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital but, popular as it is domestically, analysts question how long that tough stance can last. President Abbas of Palestine. The 82-year-old
