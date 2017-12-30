Abdoulaye Doucoure Not Leaving Watford- Marco Silva

Watford boss Marco Silva insists none of his squad will be leaving Vicarage Road during the January transfer window.

Abdoulaye Doucoure has been linked with a potential move away from the club after impressing this season but Silva expects the France midfielder to remain with the Hornets beyond the window.

“Abdoulaye Doucoure has a long contract with us. If we want to change something with his contract, if the player is doing very well, it is up to us,” said Silva.

“This possibility of him leaving the club, nobody has talked with me about this situation. Our board has already made its statement – nobody will leave the club in the January market.

“What we need to do is to improve our squad and not to allow people to leave.”

The post Abdoulaye Doucoure Not Leaving Watford- Marco Silva appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

