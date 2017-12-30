 Abdoulaye Doucoure Not Leaving Watford- Marco Silva | Nigeria Today
Abdoulaye Doucoure Not Leaving Watford- Marco Silva

Watford boss Marco Silva insists none of his squad will be leaving Vicarage Road during the January transfer window.

Abdoulaye Doucoure has been linked with a potential move away from the club after impressing this season but Silva expects the France midfielder to remain with the Hornets beyond the window.

“Abdoulaye Doucoure has a long contract with us. If we want to change something with his contract, if the player is doing very well, it is up to us,” said Silva.

“This possibility of him leaving the club, nobody has talked with me about this situation. Our board has already made its statement – nobody will leave the club in the January market.

“What we need to do is to improve our squad and not to allow people to leave.”

