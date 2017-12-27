Abductors Demand N3m Per Person, Kidnap 3 And Kill 3 At Petrol Station In Niger

Armed Assailants attacked The Al-Amin Petroleum Filling Station in Pandogari town in Rafi Local Government Area of Niger State on Saturday. 3 people were killed and the manager, Muazzam was kidnapped along with 3 other people, although 1 was released when the bike carrying him and a kidnapper, to their Alawa forest hideout in Shiroro…

The post Abductors Demand N3m Per Person, Kidnap 3 And Kill 3 At Petrol Station In Niger appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

