 Abductors Of Asaba Pastors Demand N100m Ransom | Nigeria Today
Abductors Of Asaba Pastors Demand N100m Ransom

Posted on Dec 31, 2017 in Crime, News | 0 comments

The abductors of two pastors of a new generation church in Asaba Delta State have established contact with the family members of the victims and are demanding a N100m ransom for their release. The two senior pastors identified as Daniel and Chris, were abducted by a six- man gang of kidnappers on their way to […]

The post Abductors Of Asaba Pastors Demand N100m Ransom appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

