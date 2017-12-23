 Abia Governor, Ikpeazu Presents N140Bn Budget Before Assembly – CHANNELS TELEVISION | Nigeria Today
Abia Governor, Ikpeazu Presents N140Bn Budget Before Assembly – CHANNELS TELEVISION

CHANNELS TELEVISION

Abia Governor, Ikpeazu Presents N140Bn Budget Before Assembly
The Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu has presented a budget proposal of N140 billion before the state House of Assembly. The budget was tagged budget of partnerships and opportunities” to the state House of Assembly. While presenting the budget, the

